Fred Pappoe rates 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season as Interesting

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President Fred Pappoe has praised the recently concluded 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season for its thrilling and competitive nature.

Pappoe expressed his admiration for the captivating matches and intense rivalries that unfolded throughout the season, making it an unforgettable experience for fans.

Medeama emerged as the champions with their triumph coming after securing an impressive total of 60 points from 34 games.

Aduana Stars had led the table for the majority of the season, but Medeama finished well to claim their first-ever title.

"It was an interesting league season if you look it was very competitive all the way up till the last day. You couldn't really know who was winning and who was losing so I think the level of competition was ok," Pappoe told Peace FM.