Freda Ayisi's heart is beating for Ghana, says Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has praised English-born midfielder Freda Ayisi's decision to commit to playing for Ghana.

Ayisi has represented various clubs in England, including Arsenal, Birmingham City, Leicester City, London City Lionesses, and Lewes.

Hauptle met with Ayisi, who currently plays for Charlton Athletic, and discussed the possibility of her playing for Ghana.

As a result, Ayisi received an invitation to join the Ghana women's national team for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.

"We are actively seeking out Ghanaians living in England who have ancestral ties to our country," Hauptle explained.

"Fred is an excellent footballer, and we are excited to have her on board. We are also working on recruiting several other players."

According to Hauptle, the process of bringing in players from abroad can be challenging, but she is thrilled that Ayisi has decided to commit to Ghana.

"Her heart is beating for Ghana, and we believe she will be a valuable asset to our team," Hauptle said.

Ayisi could make her debut in Friday's first leg in the third-round qualifying tie. The second leg is scheduled for five days later in Lusaka.