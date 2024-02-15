Freddie Kanouté: Mohammed Kudus has everything you look for in a player

Former Mali star Freddie KanoutÃ© has praised Mohammed Kudus, describing the midfielder as one of the most exciting African footballers currently playing.

Kudus has made a significant impact since joining West Ham from Ajax in a â‚¬43.00m deal, scoring 10 goals across all competitions and establishing himself as an important player for the club.

KanoutÃ© believes that Kudus has a unique combination of skills, stating, "He is really talented. He has everything. He has strength, running forward. He can play different positions. Still quite young but I think but he is one of the most exciting African footballers around these days."

Meanwhile, former England international Alan Smith believes West Ham will not be willing to sell any of their players to Arsenal following the prolonged negotiations during the Decland Rice move.

The Gunners have emerged as one of the teams targeting Kudus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kudus was on the radar of Arsenal last summer but the Hammers beat other clubs to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

The former Ajax star has settled in England and has netted ten times in 26 appearances for the London outfit.

However, his future at West Ham could come to a quick end in the summer with top clubs beginning to show interest.

"The Rice move was always going to happen, but I think West Ham have actually invested well off the back of it with the likes of Edson Alvarez and Kudus coming in," said Smith to Newbettingsite.co.uk.

"I don’t think West Ham will be wanting to sell him to Arsenal anytime soon, especially not after the Declan Rice move!" he added.