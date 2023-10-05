 Frederick Acheampong and Kingsley Osei Bonsu re-elected to GFA Executive Council

Frederick Acheampong and Kingsley Osei Bonsu have been re-elected as members of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), marking a continuation of their roles within the association.

The GFA Congress, conducted in Tamale on Thursday, witnessed Frederick Acheampong securing 11 votes, successfully retaining his position on the Executive Council.

In a closely contested race, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, the CEO of Bechem United, found himself tied with Karela United CEO Elloeny Amandy, as both garnered nine votes each in their quest for a spot in the Premier League category. However, Kingsley Osei Bonsu emerged victorious in a runoff election, securing his place for another term.

The election results revealed that Randy Abbey led the polls with an impressive 12 votes, followed closely by Frederick Acheampong, who secured 11 votes. Nana Sarfo Oduro and Kwesi Appiah each received 10 votes, securing four out of the five available slots. Kingsley Osei Bonsu eventually joined the roster to complete the five representatives on the Executive Council after winning the runoff.

In an earlier session of the GFA Congress held in Tamale, Kurt Okraku received an overwhelming mandate, garnering 117 votes out of 119, reaffirming his position as the president of the association. These developments represent a significant moment in the governance and leadership of Ghanaian football.