Acheampong: Andre Ayew deserves Black Stars call-up if needed

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong has expressed openness to Andre Ayew returning to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, citing his recent form in France.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Acheampong emphasised Ayew’s consistent performances for Ligue 1 side Le Havre, where he has emerged as Ghana’s top scorer in the French league with four goals in 17 appearances.

“Ayew is one of the Black Stars' most committed players. If he is playing top-level football in France and the coach needs him, why not? He has always shown commitment whenever given the opportunity,” Acheampong said.

The veteran forward, 35, has been a key figure in Ghanaian football for over a decade, transitioning from the youth teams to becoming a senior national team leader.

His dedication has seen him feature in both prosperous and difficult periods for the Black Stars.

However, his future in the squad remains uncertain, as head coach Otto Addo has yet to announce his list for the upcoming qualifiers against Madagascar and Chad in March 2026.

Ayew’s current form could make him a strong candidate for a recall.