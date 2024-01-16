Frederick Acheampong appointed Chairman of Black Starlets Management Committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Frederick Acheampong as the new Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee.

Acheampong, a seasoned football administrator and former CEO of AshantiGold SC, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked with both club and national teams.

In recent years, Acheampong has been involved in various CAF and FIFA events, serving as General Coordinator for the 2021 CAF Super Cup, the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations, and the 2021 Beach Soccer Cup of Nations. He has also played a key role in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

As Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, Acheampong will be tasked with ensuring Ghana's qualification for the next U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the U-17 FIFA World Cup. He will be joined by Linford Asamoah Boadu, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association, who will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee.

With their combined expertise and dedication to Ghanaian football, the Black Starlets Management Committee is poised to make a significant impact in the development of young talent and the success of the national team.