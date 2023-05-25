Frederick Acheampong assigned as coordinator for Central African Republic - Angola clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has chosen Ghana's Frederick Acheampong as the pre-match ceremony coordinator for the Central African Republic vs. Angola Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The all-important match begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Douala's Reunification Stadium.

The Match Commissioner, along with other officials, will work with the seasoned Acheampong, who has been working with the continent's football governing body for years to plan and carry out pre-match ceremonies and other programs in accordance with the established standards.

Angola trail two points behind Central African Republic in Group E standings and are aiming to win at all cost to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2023 AFCON.

Meanwhile, Ghana lead the Group with eight matches after four games and will also lock horns with Madagascar.

Below are the match officials:

Rédouane Jiyed - Referee -Morocco

Lahsen Azgaou - Assistant Referee I - Morocco

Mostafa Akarad - Assistant Referee II - Morocco

Karim Sabry - Fourth Official - Morocco

Djibrine Mahamat Dembele – Match Commissioner - Chad

Evarist Menkouande - Referee Assessor - Cameroon

Frederick Acheampong - Pre-match Ceremony Coordinator - Ghana