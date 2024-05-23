Frederick Acheampong praises Laryea Kingston for leading Black Starlets to WAFU Zone B semifinals

Black Starlets management committee chairman Frederick Acheampong has commended Laryea Kingston for his impressive coaching performance, following the team qualification to the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship.

Ghana’s Black Starlets secured a triumphant victory over Benin in their final group match at the University of Ghana Stadium with goals from Mark Mensah Kagawa and Theophilus Ayamga on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with CitiSports, Acheampong expressed his admiration for the former Black Stars player, praising Kingston for his progress in coaching.

“I am happy with the way he [Laryea Kingston] has grabbed the opportunity. It’s a new side, and he has played for the youth teams in Ghana before, so he’s been there and understands how to guide the young players. He’s doing very well with the team,” Acheampong said.

“Since he took charge, the progress has been upwards, and we’re very happy with his work. I urge him to continue, as it will pave the way for more former players to pursue coaching badges and courses. The FA will consider more former players in the future, and Laryea is a prime example of success in this role. He’s doing a wonderful job,” Acheampong added.

The Black Starlets are aiming to qualify for next year’s AFCON, having missed the last two editions. Kingston's team will now face either Burkina Faso or Nigeria in the semi-finals, seeking to reach the finals after falling short in the last edition against Burkina Faso.