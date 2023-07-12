Frederick Acheampong rubbishes claims of abandoning Black Meteors job for CAF duties

Ghana FA Executive Committee member Frederick Acheampong has denied claims of abandoning his role for CAF duties during the country's failed U-23 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco.

Acheampong, who is a CAF General Coordinator, has been accused of commissioning games while on duty with the national team.

In a sensational claim on Tuesday, Joy FM top journalist Fentuo Tahiru said the former AshantiGold Chief Executive left his role for CAF duties.

"The person who was supposed to be in charge of the Black Meteors was there and commissioning games." Tahiru claimed on Twitter Space.

But Frederick Acheampong has dismissed the claims as untrue.

"First, they said I had told friends I wanted to be Asante Kotoko CEO, then they said I was going to represent Kotoko at Congress with Ohene Brenya and now this. They are all lies," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"I didn't commission any game or games or got involved in CAF duties during our time in Morocco. It's a figment of an imagination and should be disregarded.

"How is that even possible? How? Not everyone understands how CAF duties work so I can pardon him but it not true.

"So I was commissioning games and no one in Ghana and the world saw me? Please it is not true and should be rejected.

"I understand we are unhappy because we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games but that should not lead us into reporting falsely."

The Black Meteors failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games after a group exit in the recently concluded U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.