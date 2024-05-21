Frederick Asare: Kotoko goalkeeper pledges victory against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has vowed that the team will do everything possible to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs are set to clash next weekend in a highly-anticipated showdown of the season. However, both teams have been struggling with form, with the Porcupine Warriors recently losing to Berekum Chelsea.

Speaking to Asante Kotoko's media team ahead of the game, Frederick Asare promised fans a strong performance, emphasizing that the players will work on their mistakes before facing Hearts of Oak. He assured fans that the team is determined to claim the crucial points.

“Going into this match I can assure fans that it’s going to be a fantastic game. It’s going to be a good game and we will make them happy," Asare stated. "We will ensure we correct some of the mistakes we have been making before this game. We will do what we need to do to get victory for the fans. We know it’s about bragging rights and we are prepared to win this game.”

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper continued, “Personally, I’m prepared and I’m assuring the fans that it’s going to be a wonderful game.”

The match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be played on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Fans are eagerly awaiting this encounter, hoping for a thrilling and competitive match as both teams aim to secure bragging rights and a vital victory in the league.