Frederick Asare reveals why he almost left Kotoko three days after joining club

Goalkeeper Frederick Asare of Asante Kotoko has revealed how pressure nearly caused him to leave the team shortly after joining last season.

Asare joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer after leaving Accra Lions a year ago having impressed with the then-debutants of the Ghana Premier League.

The 24-year-old went on to impress with his earlier performances and eventually owned the number one spot for the Porcupine Warriors making 21 league appearances.

He has however revealed that he almost gave up after facing difficulties when he first arrived at the club. According to him he was pessimistic about meeting the high expectations of the club and felt like leaving would have been the best option.

“This is one of the things I wanted to hide from the media. Life at Kotoko from the beginning wasn’t easy. When I came I quite remember that exactly I think the 3rd day or 4th day, I met the physio and the team doctor to inform them that I can’t continue,” he told the club in an interview on YouTube.

“The pressure was too much. From where I was coming from, Asante Kotoko was a big club and is one the places they expect more from you,” he noted.

“So I put it in mind that I wouldn’t come down. However from the look of things after 3-4 days especially the culture, training drills, etc was not easy,” he ended.

Despite facing competition from Ibrahim Danlad, Asare is expected to be the main man for the team as the prepare for the upcoming season.