Frederick Moore: Former Hearts of Oak MD calls for reforms in coach and player recruitment strategy

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore, has called for a comprehensive reassessment of the club's player recruitment strategy and coaching hiring process.

This follows the club's underwhelming performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, where they have secured only one win in their last five matches.

Moore's concerns were amplified by Hearts of Oak's recent 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko in week 31 of the league. He emphasized that the club needs to scrutinize its three main components: coaching, the playing body, and infrastructure.

"Every team consists of three components: coaching, the playing body, and infrastructure. Since Hearts of Oak is succeeding in its infrastructure, the other two should be examined, specifically coaching and player recruitment," Moore stated in an interview with Akoma FM.

He elaborated, "Making slight adjustments to the coach may not necessarily yield the desired results. It is important to note that acquiring talented players from nearby clubs may not always be the best option because they might not be suited for a team like Accra Hearts of Oak. If finding players before hiring a coach has proven problematic for us over the years, we should examine this approach. If it hasn't worked in the past few years, then we need to do something different."

With three matches remaining, the Phobians face a challenging task to turn their season around, with crucial games against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United. The entire Hearts of Oak community is hoping for a strong finish to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League.