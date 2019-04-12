Fredrick Boateng shocked as Kotoko demand kits given to him after contract termination

Striker Fredrick Boateng says he is surprised by Asante Kotoko's demands for him to return all sports kits given to him during his stay at the club.

The Porcupine Warriors terminated the contract of the former Inter Allies forward on Thursday but interesting the Kumasi based club has asked the player to return all apparel handed to him.

Boateng revealed he has no problems with the club but was shocked on receiving the news.

“I've no qualms with nobody at Asante Kotoko SC & I can't speak evil of anyone. I only find it hard to understand why they are demanding some of the kits they gave me but policies differ from one club to another so I can't have issues with it," he told SIkka FM.

Boateng joined Kotoko in 2018 on a two year contract but failed to break into the first team.

He leaves the club with fellow striker Abass Mohammed, whose contract was also terminated on Thursday.