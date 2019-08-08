Fredrick Boateng trains for the first time with Angolan side Desportivo da Huila

Former Asante Kotoko forward Fredrick Boateng joined his new teammates in training on Wednesday after sealing a move to Angolan side Desportivo Huila.

The 25-year old joined the Angolan club in the transfer window but started training on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Girabola.

Boateng struggled to break into the Kotoko side since joining from Inter Allies in 2017.

His contract with the Porcupine Warriors was then terminated a year later.

The ex-Inter Allies striker previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs and Welwalo Adigrat.

Clube Desportivo da Huíla gained promotion to the topflight in 2012 and finished 3rd last season.

They open their season against Onze Bravo on August 16