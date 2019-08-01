Free agent Alhassan Kalusha signs for Ethiopian champions Mekelle 70 Enderta

Ethiopian Premier League champions Mekelle 70 Enderta have acquired the services of Ghanaian attacking midfielder Alhassan Kalusha.

Kalusha, the top earner in Ethiopia football last season, terminated his contract with Ethiopia Bunna last month, paving his way to the Mekelle based side.

Mekelle 70 Enderta will be representing Ethiopia in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and will be strengthening their squad with the signing of Kalusha.

The former Tamale Utrecht, Tura Magic and Dreams FC player has become a cult figure in the Ethiopian top-flight with his consistent performances.

The 25 year-old was the second highest scorer in Ethiopia elite division in the 2017/2018 season with 13 goals playing for Ethiopia Electric Power Corporation FC.

By Nuhu Adams