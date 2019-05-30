Free-agent Mahatma Otoo will listen to offers from Europe

Former Hearts of Oak forward Mahatmaa Otoo has revealed he would love to continue his career in Europe after mutually parting ways with Turkish side Balikerispor.

The 27-year old has already played in Norway and Turkey, since leaving the shores of Ghana and he is ready for a new challenge in another country in Europe.

“I have made my mark in Turkey, I like challenges, I played in Norway and I am somebody who likes challenges,” he said on GHone TV.

“When I challenge myself that is where I bring the best in me and I think I will like to stay in Europe, I will like to still play in Europe.

“In Europe everybody likes football so it always brings out the best in you, anytime you have to be working hard both and on off the pitch and that feeling from the fans.”

Otoo left Balikerispor because of the club's financial struggles and will listen to offers from other teams in Europe.

The ex-Hearts captain scored 4 goals in 30 appearances for the Balkes and creating five assists.