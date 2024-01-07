Free entry for Ghanaians at Ghana vs. Namibia friendly ahead of AFCON 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has generously announced free entry for Ghanaians wishing to attend the international friendly match between the Black Stars and Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The match, hosted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, serves as a crucial preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

As a gesture of gratitude to the supportive Ghanaian fans, the GFA has opened the gates to the Popular Stand and Centre Line at no cost.

Scheduled for an 8 pm kickoff, this match aims to strengthen the team before their participation in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The free access to key sections of the stadium is a heartfelt thank you to the fans, encouraging their spirited backing for the Black Stars as they embark on their journey to represent the nation in the AFCON in Ivory Coast.