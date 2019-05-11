'Free-scoring' Kwame Nsor bags 15th league goal as Academico Viseu pip Penafiel

Ghanaian forward Kwame Nsor continued his rich vein of form for Academico Viseu by scoring in their 2-1 win over Penafiel in the Portuguese Segunda Liga on Saturday.

Nsor kept up from where he left off last weekend when he hit his 14th strike of the campaign in their 3-1 win against Estoril.

Academico Viseu were given an early shock of the game when Pires fetched the opener for Penafiel through a 9th minute penalty.

But the lead did not last as Nsor showed his prowess in front of goal for Viseu when he powered home a close range drive on the 15th minute mark.

Fernando Ferreira sent the fans at the Estádio do Fontelo into wild celebration after his speculative shot beat goalkeeper Jose Costa

He has scored 15 goals and assisted one in 24 league appearances for the club in the ongoing campaign.