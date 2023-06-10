Free sex in Tarkwa: History-breaking Medeama stars offered once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Medeama stars will be rewarded with orgies and free sex if they can pull off the impossible and win the club’s first-ever Ghana Premier League title this weekend.

The Yellow and Mauves are on the cusp of history and will write their names in gold if they beat Tamale City on Sunday at home.

Tarkwa a town in the central region of Ghana, popularly known for its mining potential is also home to Medeama SC, one of Ghana’s best football clubs in recent history.

But beyond football and minerals, Tarkwa is also renowned for its nightlife with brothels spread across the town and escorts easy to find at every turn.

Triumph this weekend on the pitch will turn the party lights on in the mining town and escorts have set the ball rolling by declaring free sex for the playing body, technical team, and general staff of the team.

A chairperson person for the Tarkwa Commercial Sex Workers told Ghana’s leading football news website GHANAsoccernet.com: “ All players and staff will have free sex and supporters will have reduced prices.”

Medeama are top of the league table with 57 points and have won three and drawn one of their last four games heading into the final game of the season where they need to avoid a defeat to be crowned Champions while Tamale City are fighting relegation having won just one of their last three games.

The Tamale-based side needs to avoid defeat and hope Great Olympics drop points against Nsoatreman to stay up. For both Medeama and Tamale City, this promises to be a dramatic finish to a reverting campaign but the reward for the Miners is both in cash and kind.