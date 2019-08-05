Free State Stars new boy Daniel Gozar: 'I am looking forward to my debut'

Striker Daniel Gozar says he cannot wait to play his first match for South African second-tier side Free State Stars.

Gozar completed his move to National First Division side on Monday from Ghana Premier League outfit AshantiGold.

''Free State Stars is a great club and I am elated to be here. I am ready to offer my best and help push the club to the Premier League,'' Gozar is quoted Dailymailgh.com

''I thank God for this opportunity to show the world my talent. I am looking forward to my debut.''