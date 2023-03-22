Freed Asante Kotoko winger Joseph Amoako finally returns to Ghana

Joseph Amoako has returned to Ghana after he was released from prison following a wrongful conviction in Sweden.

The Asante Kotoko winger, who was on loan at Swedish outfit Helsingborgs IF, was handed a two-year prison sentence after he was wrongly accused of rape.

Following months of investigation, the 20-year-old was found not guilty and freed to return to his club in Ghana.

Amoako had been accused of raping a 16-year-old Swedish girl in December 2022, and was subsequently sentenced by the Helsingborg district court, which determined that he had committed the crime without the girl's consent.

This resulted in his suspension by the Helsingborgs IF football club in October 2022, and the termination of his contract when he was detained on probable grounds suspected of rape.

However, following appeals, it was discovered that the girl had lied about the incident, leading to Amoako's release.

"They just released him yesterday from the prison after the appeal was made. The case was fake, the girl was lying. Upon appeal, Amoako has been released. It was all a fake story from the girl so he is now a free man," Derrick D Thompson told Ghanasoccernet.com.

The news has come as a great relief to Amoako, his family, and his supporters, who had been eagerly awaiting his release. The footballer is expected to return to Ghana soon, where he will resume his career in the sport.

He was spotted at Asante Kotoko's training ground on Wednesday following his return to the country.