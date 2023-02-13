Freiburg attacker Vincenzo Grifo dedicates goal against Stuttgart to injured Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Freiburg attacker Vincenzo Grifo found the back of the net in the team's 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart, dedicating his goal to teammate Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The Ghana forward will miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured ACL, but his presence was felt on the field as Grifo scored the winning goal.

After the match, Grifo took a moment to reflect on Kyereh's impact on the team, stating that the Ghanaian has been a key player for Freiburg and his absence will be felt. Despite the setback, Grifo and the rest of the team are determined to keep pushing forward and make a strong push for a top finish in the league.

Kyereh joined his teammates on the pitch to celebrate the victory, showing his support for the team even though he will be unable to play for the remainder of the season.

The former St Pauli man was all smiles as he hugged and congratulated his teammates, proving that the team spirit is strong even in the face of adversity.

Grifo's dedicated goal was a testament to the unity and strength of the Freiburg team, and it showed that they will not let one player's injury get in the way of their goals and aspirations.

The victory over Stuttgart was a crucial one for Freiburg, and it sets the tone for the rest of the season as they look to make a deep run in the league and challenge for a top finish.