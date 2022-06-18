Freiburg emerge favourites to sign Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is edging close to a move to SC Freiburg despite reports of talks with Werder Bremen.

The 26-year-old has popped up on the radar of several clubs in Germany after an outstanding 2021/22 season with St Pauli.

Werder Bremen had opened talks with the attacking midfielder, but Freiburg are set to beat returnees to the signature of the player.

Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz O5 and Stuttgart are also reportedly interested in the Ghanaian.

Kyereh had a fantastic campaign in the Bundesliga II with St Pauli last season, contributing the most goals for the club. Kyereh scored 13 goals and provided 11 assist but St Pauli failed to earn promotion.

The attacking midfielder has been a key member of the Black Stars, starring in Ghana's World Cup qualification.

He is expected to make a move to the topflight before the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh joined St Pauli from Wehen Weisbaden in 2020.