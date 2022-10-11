Freiburg exceed anticipated shirt sales of Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh following scoring form

Bundesliga side SC Freiburg have exceeded the anticipated shirt sales of Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in less than a year according to reports in Germany.

Since joining Freiburg in the summer from FC St. Pauli, Kyereh emerged as fans' favourite following his recent form.

The attacking midfielder has scored in each of his last three appearances for Freiburg in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Europa League.

The 26-year-old scored his maiden goal in the German top-flight last week when Christian Streich's side beat Mainz 05.

Kyereh scored again few days later when Freiburg saw off French club FC Nantes in the Europa League.

Over the weekend, Kyereh was on target again as the Breisgau Brazilians drew 2-2 at Hertha Berlin.

The Germany-born Ghana international is reportedly the player who Freiburg's supporters have asked to wear his shirt most in Germany.

Kyereh has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Freiburg this campaign where has three goals and an assist to his credit.