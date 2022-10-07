Freiburg forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh talks about backflip celebration following Europa League goal

Freiburg forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh believes the fans appreciated his backflip celebration after scoring the opening goal in the Europa League against Nantes on Thursday.

Kyereh scored a fine goal to give Freiburg the lead in the 2-0 win and performed the backflip celebration for the first time, much to the delight of the Freiburg fans at Europa-Park Stadion.

Five days earlier, in Freiburg's 2-1 win over Mainz, Kyereh scored but he hadn't had the necessary reserves to celebrate acrobatically.

"Artistic gymnasts can do it better, but for me, this execution was the highest of feelings," said Kyereh.

After struggling in the early stages of the season due to injury, the Black Stars attacking midfielder has two goals in his last two games for Freiburg.

The 26-year-old joined Freiburg from St Pauli in the summer transfer window.