Freiburg manager Christian Streich disappointed by 'special' Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's injury

Freiburg manager Christian Streich insists the club will miss the services of Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The 26-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament tear and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Kyereh missed the Bundesliga win against Stuttgart on Saturday as he watch from the stands in clutches.

According to Streich, the Black Stars midfielder brings something special to the team and that will be missing.

"It's a shame for him and for us. Because he brings in a component that is something special. And I also firmly assumed that there would be a real development. He will be operated on on Saturday. Now let's hope it goes well," he said in a pre-match interview ahead of the game against Bochum.

Kyereh will also miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Ghana and Angola next month.

He joined the Bundesliga side in the summer transfer window from St Pauli.