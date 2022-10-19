GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 October 2022
Freiburg manager gives Daniel-Kofi Kyereh injury update ahead of St Pauli clash
FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh of SC Freiburg celebrates after scoring his team`s first goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Sport-Club Freiburg and FC Nantes at Stadion am Wolfswinkel on October 06, 2022 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

SC Freiburg manager Christian Streich has revealed that Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is a doubt for their DFB Pokal clash against St Pauli. 

The 26-year-old was expected to make a return from an injury that kept him out of the games against FC Nantes and Bayern Munich.

However, with his former club visiting Europa-Park Stadion for the second round of the DFB Pokal, the Ghana international will only make the team if he passes a late fitness test.

"We have to get the 100 percent positive signal from Kofi tomorrow. And the 100 percent signal from the doctors and physios. If there's even a bit of a risk, we won't do it," he said in a pre-match conference.

Kofi Kyereh joined Freiburg in the summer transfer window from St Pauli and has become a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit, netting three goals in his last three games.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

