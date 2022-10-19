Freiburg manager gives Daniel-Kofi Kyereh injury update ahead of St Pauli clash

SC Freiburg manager Christian Streich has revealed that Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is a doubt for their DFB Pokal clash against St Pauli.

The 26-year-old was expected to make a return from an injury that kept him out of the games against FC Nantes and Bayern Munich.

However, with his former club visiting Europa-Park Stadion for the second round of the DFB Pokal, the Ghana international will only make the team if he passes a late fitness test.

"We have to get the 100 percent positive signal from Kofi tomorrow. And the 100 percent signal from the doctors and physios. If there's even a bit of a risk, we won't do it," he said in a pre-match conference.

Kofi Kyereh joined Freiburg in the summer transfer window from St Pauli and has become a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit, netting three goals in his last three games.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.