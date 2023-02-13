Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo dedicates brace against Stuttgart to injured Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Freiburg midfielder Vicenzo Grifo has dedicated his double against Stuttgart to injured teammate Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The 26-year-old Ghana midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Before the game, Freiburg players wore t-shirts bearing the name and number of the Black Stars player.

Grifo netted a brace as Freiburg came from a goal down to beat Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The German-Italian midfielder celebrated the victory holding aloft the jersey of Kyereh.

Meanwhile, Freiburg have confirmed Kyereh will be out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing a successful surgery.

"Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season," wrote the club.

"In Thursday's training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel. An examination in the Freiburg University Hospital resulted in the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture. An operation is to follow in the next few days. The attacking player will no longer be available this season.

"We wish Kofi a successful surgery and a speedy recovery!"

Kyereh will miss Ghana's game against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.