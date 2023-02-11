Freiburg players show solidarity to injured Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Players of Bundesliga side Freiburg showed their utmost support for teammate and Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

The Black Stars midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering from a cruciate ligament tear during training.

Before Freiburg's game against Stuttgart on Saturday, the player wear t-shirts bearing the name of the player and his number as they wished him speedy recovery.

"Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season," wrote the club confirming he is out for the rest of the campaign.

"In Thursday's training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel. An examination in the Freiburg University Hospital resulted in the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture. An operation is to follow in the next few days. The attacking player will no longer be available this season. We wish Kofi a successful surgery and a speedy recovery!"

Kyereh will miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.