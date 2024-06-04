French Ambassador expresses optimism over GFA-FFF Coaching Exchange Program

The Ambassador of France to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, has expressed optimism about the partnership program between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the France Football Federation (FFF).

On Tuesday, Ambassador Aniambossou visited the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram, where the GFA and the FFF are conducting a Coaching Exchange Program.

His visit underscores the significance of the initiative and the growing bilateral relationship between Ghana and France in the area of football development.

Two highly experienced coaches from France, Lafargue Jean-Claude and Ludovic Debru, along with the Director of Coach Education of the Ghana FA, Desmond Ofei, are leading this training program.

They are imparting their knowledge and skills to 23 female national team and club coaches from various regions of Ghana. The program covers a wide range of coaching techniques, strategies, and methodologies aimed at elevating the standards of football coaching in the country.

Ambassador Aniambossou expressed his optimism about the program's potential to yield positive results for both nations. He highlighted the importance of such exchanges in fostering mutual growth and understanding, as well as enhancing the quality of football coaching and management.

"This initiative is a testament to the strong partnership between Ghana and France. By sharing our expertise and learning from each other, we are not only developing better coaches but also strengthening the ties between our two countries," said Ambassador Aniambossou during his visit. “You can have the talent but football is not only about the talent. You need the skill too. So, this program is important. This program will help the coaches to develop the right skills to improve the talents," he added.

He concluded his remarks by teasingly envisaging a final game between Ghana and France at a major football tournament. "Perhaps one day, we shall have one of the female national teams of France and a Ghanaian female national team play in the finals of a major tournament," he said, to laughter and applause from the course participants.

The coaching exchange program is expected to have a lasting impact on the participants, equipping them with advanced coaching skills and innovative approaches that they can implement within their teams. This, in turn, will contribute to the overall growth and success of women's football in Ghana.

As the program progresses, both the GFA and FFF are committed to continuing their collaboration, with plans for further exchanges and joint initiatives that will benefit the football communities in both countries. The success of this program could serve as a model for similar collaborations in the future, promoting international cooperation and development in sports.