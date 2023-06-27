French-born Ghanaian Stredair Appuah signs professional contract with FC Nantes

French-born Ghanaian youngster Stredair Appuah has signed his first professional contract with French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

On Monday, June 27, the Club announced an agreement to sign the teenager to a three-year contract that would last until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Premier contrat professionnel pour Stredair Appuah ! ✔︎ Formé à l'@AassFootball, Stredair s’engage officiellement avec le FC Nantes jusqu’en 2026. pic.twitter.com/xq44Ej1bBK — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 26, 2023

He joined the club in 2021 from Paris Saint-Germain as Stéphane Ziani's yellow and green reserve and played in the National 2 championship.

He earned his senior debut against OGC Nice at home in March this season, excelling and impressing manager Antoine Kombouaré as he played the final ten minutes as a left winger.

He appeared in five games for the Yellow and Greens in the 2022-23 season, including their vital last three games, and helped his team retain top-flight status on the final day with a narrow victory over SCO Angers.

Because of his immense talent and willingness to progress at the club, the French Ligue 1 team has offered him a contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Stredair Appuah coincidentally celebrated turned 19 on Tuesday, a day after achieving the significant milestone