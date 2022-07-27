French-born Ghanaian winger Godson Kyeremeh could be surprise element for Caen this season

Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 27 July 2022
French-born Ghanaian winger Godson Kyeremeh could be the surprise package for  Caen this season in the Lique 1.

The 22-year-old has returned to his parent club following a successful loan spell at Annecy.

The talented midfielder raked in 8 goals last season for the side and returns to Malherbe with confidence.

Succeeding in getting a place in the starting lineup will not be easy but the Ghanaian is determined to make the most out of the few chances that he will get.

Media reports also suggest that a loan deal could be on the card for the French-born Ghanaian attacking midfielder in the transfer window in August.

