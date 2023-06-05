French-born striker Grejohn Kyei insists on playing for Ghana

Clermont Foot striker Grejohn Kyei insists on playing for Ghana despite being born in France and having represented their U-21 team.

The talented attacker has shown a keen interest in donning the Black Stars jersey and is hoping for Chris Hughton to call him.

Speaking to the Ligue 1 website, Kyei revealed, "For the moment, I have not really been contacted, even if my entourage was approached before the World Cup. I know I'm being watched but I've never received a pre-selection. This is my next challenge to take up."

This is not the first time Kyei has discussed his international career. In 2015, he spoke to the BBC and mentioned that no one from the Ghana Football Association had contacted him despite his desire to represent the country of his heritage.

Kyei's potential inclusion in the Ghana national team has been a topic of interest for some time. His impressive performances in the French league have caught the attention of football authorities, and he is eager to prove himself on the international stage.

The 27-year-old scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Clermont in the just-ended season.