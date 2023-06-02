French-born striker Grejohn Kyei sets sights on Ghana call-up

Clermont Foot striker, Grejohn Kyei, has his sights set on a grand ambition - representing the illustrious Black Stars.

As the striker continues to dazzle with his goal-scoring prowess, Kyei's dream of donning the revered national jersey of Ghana burns brightly, fueling his unwavering determination to reach the pinnacle of his career.

"Yes! Afterwards, for the moment, I have not really been contacted, even if my entourage was approached before the World Cup. I know I'm being watched but I've never received a pre-selection. This is my next challenge to take up,” he told Ligue 1 website.

Grejohn Kyei has scored nine goals and assisted three in 25 starts this season in Ligue 1. Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu plays with Kyei at Clermont Foot.

Kyei was born in France and is of Ghanaian descent. He is a one-time youth international for France. Kyei is a product of the youth academy of Stade de Reims.

The 27-year-old joined Clermont Foot on 31st January 2022 from Swiss side Servette FC.