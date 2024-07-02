French club Amiens release Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku

French Ligue 2 club Amiens SC have released Ghana international defender Nicholas Opoku alongside eight other teammates ahead of the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Udinese Calcio, had his contract expired on June 30, 2024.

Amiens announced the departures on their official website, thanking the players for their commitment and professionalism.

Opoku made 105 appearances for the club, assisting two goals across all competitions since joining in 2021.

The Ghana centre-back has earned 17 caps for the Black Stars, the men's senior national team.

Opoku's departure comes as the club prepares for the new Ligue 2 season.

The president of Amiens, Bernard Joannin, and the entire club wish Opoku and the other departing players success in their future endeavors, hoping to cross paths again on or off the field.

Opoku's next move is yet to be announced, but his experience and skills will likely attract interest from other clubs.