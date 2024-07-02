GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

French club Amiens release Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku

Published on: 02 July 2024
French club Amiens release Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku

French Ligue 2 club Amiens SC have released Ghana international defender Nicholas Opoku alongside eight other teammates ahead of the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Udinese Calcio, had his contract expired on June 30, 2024.

Amiens announced the departures on their official website, thanking the players for their commitment and professionalism.

Opoku made 105 appearances for the club, assisting two goals across all competitions since joining in 2021.

The Ghana centre-back has earned 17 caps for the Black Stars, the men's senior national team.

Opoku's departure comes as the club prepares for the new Ligue 2 season.

The president of Amiens, Bernard Joannin, and the entire club wish Opoku and the other departing players success in their future endeavors, hoping to cross paths again on or off the field.

Opoku's next move is yet to be announced, but his experience and skills will likely attract interest from other clubs.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more