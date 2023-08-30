French club Lyon complete signing of Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah from Nordsjaelland

French club Olympique Lyonnais, commonly known as Lyon, have officially announced the signing of Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah from Nordsjaelland.

The confirmation of the transfer came after the young talent successfully completed his medical assessment.

In a statement published on Lyon's official website, the club expressed its enthusiasm for the addition of Ernest Nuamah to their roster.

The statement highlighted Nuamah's potential and considered him one of the future promising talents in his position.

👀 Partout en ville et bientôt dans votre stade ... 3️⃣7️⃣🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/ihKd9Zj6o4 — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 30, 2023

Lyon also noted that he would be the third Ghanaian footballer to join the club, following in the footsteps of legendary midfielder Michaël Essien and former Ghana assistant captain John Mensah.

Nuamah showcased remarkable form for FC Nordsjaelland in the current season, netting five goals and contributing one assist in six matches for the Tigers.

His departure from Nordsjaelland was acknowledged with a farewell video from the club, preceding the official unveiling video released by Lyon.

Having graduated from the Right to Dream Academy, Nuamah gained prominence during his first full season in European football with Nordsjaelland in the 2022/23 season. He played a pivotal role in their pursuit of the league title.

Nuamah's accomplishments extend to the international stage as well. He made his debut for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June. Furthermore, he was a member of the Black Meteors squad that competed in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco.