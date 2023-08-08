French club Metz to sign Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for €1.5 million from Hull City

French Ligue 1 side Metz are on the verge of securing the services of Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for a reported fee of €1.5 million from English Championship club Hull City.

Insider sources have disclosed that both Metz and Hull City have successfully reached an agreement for the transfer of Tetteh. The Ghanaian striker is poised to embark on a new chapter in his career with the French club, as he is expected to finalise a long-term deal. In accordance with the transfer protocol, Tetteh will undergo a mandatory medical examination in France this week before sealing the move.

At 26 years old, Tetteh is anticipated to put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Metz, effectively becoming a part of the club as it gears up for the commencement of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season. The transfer fee for Tetteh's switch to Metz is estimated to be in the region of £1.5 million.

Having joined Hull City on a free transfer from Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2022, Tetteh's time with the English club was marred by a string of unfortunate injuries. Among them was a hamstring injury in March that cut short his playing time for the season.

During his spell at Hull City, Tetteh managed to contribute one goal and provide four assists across 17 appearances, amassing a total of 811 minutes on the pitch.

Metz's pursuit of Tetteh underlines the club's ambition to bolster their attacking options ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 campaign.