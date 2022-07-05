French club Monaco wants to get rid of striker Myron Boadu

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent Myron Boadu has only been with AS Monaco for one season, but they appear to have had enough of him.

They are looking for two new strikers.

The first is Breel Embolo of Borussia Mönchengladbach, according to Voetbal International: “According to Foot Mercato, the Swiss should become the attack leader of the French top club.

Monaco sees Embolo as a bargain because the price tag does not appear to be higher than 10 million euros. In addition, Embolo - who has scored six goals in his last eight Bundesliga games - could be decisive in the preliminary round of the Champions League."

The name of Andrea Belotti of Torino is also reportedly on Monaco's list: "The Italian is transfer-free and open to a move to the principality. Belotti, a European champion with Italy in 2021, made more than a hundred hits for Torino. However, because he let his contract expire, he can be picked up for free."

There is no doubt that this is bad news for Boadu… “The youth international of the Dutch Juniors was never able to force a permanent base place in his first season in Ligue 1, while the competition only seems to be getting fiercer. With Minamino, Embolo and possibly Belotti, a temporary transfer to another club seems a serious option.”

Boadu in a recent interview described his first season in France with AS Monaco as "ups and downs.