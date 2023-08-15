French club Nice pursue Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu with revised offer

French club OGC Nice are preparing to submit a fresh offer to Anderlecht for the services of Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been on Nice's radar for a while, with the Ligue 1 side attempting to secure his signature last summer, although Anderlecht declined their initial proposal.

In this latest development, OGC Nice is crafting a new bid in the ballpark of 5 million Euros for the promising winger. This figure falls below Anderlecht's initial asking price of 9 million Euros. Reports suggest that this adjusted valuation takes into account Amuzu's achievements and the fact that he has just two years left on his current contract.

Francis Amuzu has expressed a keen interest in departing the Belgian club, yet Anderlecht remains steadfast in their stance that he will only be allowed to leave if a suitable and favourable value is presented.

While this potential transfer looms, Amuzu has made three appearances for Anderlecht in the current season. Despite his efforts, he has yet to contribute a goal to the team's tally.