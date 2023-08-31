French clubs enquire about Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu

LOSC Lille and OGC Nice have made a last-minute inquiry over the availability of Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu with hours remaining for the summer transfer window to shut.

The talented forward has been in fine form in the new season, scoring a goal and providing two assists in five matches.

He was named Man of the Match in KAS Eupen's win over OH Leuven over the weekend.

Nuhu was close to joining Lorient in the winter transfer window before the deal fell through in the eleventh hour.

With clubs rounding up their transfers before the window shuts on September 1st, Nuhu has become the subject of interest in France.

The Aspire Academy graduate has been on the books of KAS Eupen since 2020 and has two years left on his current deal.