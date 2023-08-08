French clubs Lille and Toulouse express interest in Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah is attracting interest from French clubs Lille and Toulouse, potentially signalling a move to France in the near future.

The 23-year-old currently plays for Genoa but has found himself outside of manager Alberto Gilardino's plans.

Yeboah, who happens to be the nephew of legendary Ghanaian footballer Anthony Yeboah, recently went on loan to Augsburg in January.

During his loan spell, he showcased impressive form, scoring an impressive 20 goals in 45 games for Sturm Graz in Austria.

His performances caught the attention of Genoa, who secured his services for €6.50 million in 2022.

However, Yeboah has struggled to replicate his earlier success since joining Genoa, finding the back of the net only once in 31 games.

As a result, it seems that he might be exploring opportunities for a new challenge.

Lille and Toulouse have emerged as potential destinations for the young striker, with both clubs expressing interest in bringing him to the French league.

Yeboah's current contract with Genoa is set to expire in 2026, but his lack of playing time and the prospect of new opportunities might lead to a change in his career path. I

f a move to France materialises, it could offer Yeboah a fresh start and the chance to reignite his goalscoring prowess in a new environment.