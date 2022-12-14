Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has thrown his weight behind Morocco ahead of their semi-final clash in the World Cup against his country of birth France.

Renard, who shocked the world after leading Saudi Arabia to victory over Argentina, previously coached the Atlas Lions and was in charge of the team during the 2018 World Cup.

Ahead of tonight's historic meeting between the two sides, the French-born manager has decided to support the Africans.

"I trained the Moroccan national team and I had a wonderful group of players and in a wonderful country. It deserves to reach this important stage in the World Cup," he told French Radio Monte Carlo.

"They deserve it, and the ball has rewarded them and even rewarded all Africans, so this version will remain exceptional for them," he added.

HRenard continued: "Sorry, I was born in France and I have a French passport, but tomorrow I will support the Moroccan national team, because this people gave me love and appreciation."

"In such countries, they either love you or hate you. They gave me many beautiful moral things, so I share this joy with them. I was fortunate to work in Morocco. I wish them success."