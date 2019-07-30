French giants PSG table 7 million Euros to sign in-demand Ghana winger Samuel Owusu - Report

French giants Paris St-Germain have tabled €7 million to sign Ghana winger Samuel Owusu, according to reports in France.

The Parisians have been keeping tabs on the Čukarički star who shone for the four-time African champions at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The market value of the Ghanaian new sensation has skyrocketed after his explosive performance for both club and country.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported earlier last week that Marseille and PSG are in a tug of war for the services of the talented wideman.

It's been a breakthrough year for the new Ghana boy, who impressed heavily for his Serbian side last season.

Multiple reports in France are claiming mega rich PSG have tabled the offer to the Serbian club.

However, Čukarički are holding off for a higher fee after clubs in the gulf made double digit figures for his signature.

The player's representative will hold a crunch meeting with the club over the long-term future of his client.