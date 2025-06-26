French outfit Strasbourg secure permanent signing of Ghanaian forward Samuel Amo-Ameyaw

England-born forward of Ghanaian descent has finalized a permanent transfer to French Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg from English side Southampton.

The forward initially joined Strasbourg on loan during the January transfer window with an option to make the deal permanent. In his short spell at the club, the 18-year-old Ghanaian attacker made 10 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

Having showcased glimpses of good performance, Strasbourg have decided to trigger the buy option to make the deal permanent. Amo-Ameyaw has signed a four-year deal with Strasbourg, keeping him at the club until summer 2029.

The teenage sensation is expected to continue his development with the French Ligue club, who could compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season, or in the UEFA Europa League in the event of Olympique Lyonnais’ exclusion from the competition.

Amo-Ameyaw will be hoping to grow in stature next season, with the potential for more game time in the upcoming football campaign.

Despite featuring for England at the youth level, the talented attacker is still eligible to represent the Black Stars at the international level.