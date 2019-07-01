French side Bordeaux to unveil new signing Enock Kwateng on Tuesday

French side Girondins de Bordeaux will unveil new signing Enock Kwateng on Tuesday.

The right-back has joined the side on a four year deal after leaving Nantes.

Kwateng has been a regular member of Nantes since 2015, when he made his debut against Angers in the Frenmch Ligue 1, having arrived as a teenager from FC Mantes in the capital.

The 22 year old made over 40 senior appearances for FC Nantes before moving to Bordeaux. He is expected to join the team's preseason this summer.

Kwateng played for the youth sides of France and was a member of the team that won the European U-19 championship in 2016.

Despite having a Ghanaian lineage, he is