French side FC Nantes still keen to land Majeed Waris

French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes are still keen on signing Ghana forward Majeed Waris before the end of the transfer window on Saturday.

Waris joined FC Nantes from Portuguese giants FC Porto on a loan deal with the option to sign for €6 million.

Despite the 27-year-old’s superb performance at the club, the Canaries declined to pay FC Porto’s €6 million asking price.

However, reports from the team’s camp has emerged that the club are still eager to tie up a deal with the player before the window shuts on Saturday.

It is reported that they have also set sights on Girondins de Bordeaux forward Jimmy Briand should they fail to land the Ghana international.

Waris has been demoted to FC Porto second team as he awaits a transfer from the club.

He scored 5 goals and tallied 3 assists in 33 league games during his loan spell at FC Nantes last term.