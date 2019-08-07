GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
French side Nantes back for Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris after Vahid Halilhodzic departure

Published on: 07 August 2019

 

 

Nantes are interested in re-signing Abdul Majeed Waris on a permanent contract following the departure of coach Vahid Halilhodzic, fresh reports in Portugal have claimed on Wednesday.

The Bosnian was believed to be a major stumbling block in the transfer of the Ghanaian to the French side on a permanent basis.

However, the departure of the coach has ignited talks of a potential return after Nantes refused to exercise the option to buy Ghana striker.

Les Canaris secured the services of the 27-year-old on loan from the Portuguese outfit for last season.

Despite scoring five goals, three assists, FC Nantes decided not to retain him on their roster.

By Patrick Akoto 

