Frequent coaching changes impacted our performance, says Hearts of Oak's Gladson Awako

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako, believes that the frequent change of coaches had a negative impact on the team's performance last season.

The Phobians experienced multiple coaching changes during the course of the season, starting with Samuel Boadu, who was later sacked midway through. Serbian trainer Slavko Matic took over, but his tenure was short-lived due to poor results and pressure from the fans.

Assistant coach David Ocloo was then appointed as the interim coach to steer the team until the end of the season. Despite their efforts, the team finished 12th on the league log with 47 points.

According to Awako on Akoma FM., the constant changes in coaching affected the team's performance as each coach had different philosophies that required time for the players to adapt.

He emphasised that coaches need time to implement their style and cannot be expected to deliver instant results.

"The departure of Slavko Matic really affected us and it didn't help at all. Before Matic, we were at the 12th position, but we moved to the 3rd position with him in charge, and now see where we ended the season," he added.

Hearts of Oak are currently in search of a new coach for the upcoming season after paring ways wth Ocloo.