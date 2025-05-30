Friendlies against Ivory Coast crucial ahead of 2025 WAFCON – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has stressed that the upcoming friendly matches against the Ivory Coast are important to help his team prepare adequately for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The women's senior national team of Ghana is set to take on their counterpart from Ivory Coast in two friendly games, with the first scheduled for Friday, May 30.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren said his team will be playing to win.

“In preparation for WAFCON, we're getting closer, and now the results are starting to matter more to us than before. These trial games will be crucial for us to create more chances and score a few more goals,” Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

Friday’s friendly match between Ghana and Ivory Coast will kick off at 7 pm at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Sports Stadium.

The second friendly between the national teams of the neighbouring countries will be played on June 3.