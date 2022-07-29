Friendly against France is very important ahead of World Cup- Black Princesses Coach Ben Fokuo

Black Princesses Coach Ben Fokuo says the match against the France U20 team will be vital to the team’s preparations ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana is currently in France for preparations and will face the European side to test their readiness ahead of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the friendly match on Friday, Coach Ben Fokuo said the match will give him an idea of what his team is to expect at the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Tomorrow's game is very important because France is a high-level team and we see this match as important as the matches against our opponents in the World Cup. This match is very important as playing this game will give us a clear picture about what to expect in Costa Rica,” Coach Ben Fokuo said as quoted on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Coach Ben Fokuo added, “We don't have any serious injury amongst us and hopefully, it remains same after the match. Everyone is fit and putting in their best ahead of the game tomorrow.”

The Black Princesses will play Les Bleuets on Friday, July 29, 2022at the Complexe Sportif a Clairefontaire-en- Yvelines at 16:00 GMT.